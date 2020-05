May 18 (Reuters) - Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd:

* KOSSAN RUBBER INDUSTRIES-UNIT ENTERED SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH IMPROGEN

* KOSSAN RUBBER INDUSTRIES-AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF VACANT FREEHOLD INDUSTRIAL LAND IN KLANG, STATE OF SELANGOR

* KOSSAN RUBBER INDUSTRIES-DEAL FOR 6.6 MILLION RGT