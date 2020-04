April 2 (Reuters) - Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd:

* UNIT TO DISPOSE OF VACANT FREEHOLD INDUSTRIAL LAND IN KUALA LANGAT, STATE OF SELANGOR FOR 153.4 MILLION RGT

* DISPOSAL TO RESULT IN NET GAIN OF ABOUT 39 MILLION RGT

* PROPOSED DISPOSAL EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2021