July 20 (Reuters) - Kotak Mahindra Bank Joint MD Dipak Gupta and CFO Jaimin Bhatt speaking to reporters:

* Says seeing some stress in SME accounts

* Says have 2.36 billion rupee exposure to 4 of the 12 companies being taken to insolvency

* Says have made more provisions than required by RBI on those accounts