BRIEF-Kotak Mahindra Bank June-quarter profit rises 23 pct

July 20 (Reuters) - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd:

* June quarter PAT 9.13 billion rupees - TV

* Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 10.24 billion rupees

* June quarter interest earned 46.56 billion rupees versus 43.87 billion rupees year ago

* June quarter provisions 2.04 billion rupees versus 1.80 billion rupees year ago

* June quarter gross NPA 2.58 percent versus 2.59 percent previous quarter

* June quarter net NPA 1.25 percent versus 1.26 percent previous quarter

* June quarter NIM 4.4 percent

* The alert on PAT was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company release at the National Stock Exchange