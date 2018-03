March 7 (Reuters) - KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ:

* KOTIPIZZA CHAIN’S SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED BY 15.1 PERCENT IN FEBRUARY

* TOTAL SALES OF RESTAURANTS IN KOTIPIZZA ,GREW BY 19.6 PERCENT IN FEB 2018 COMPARED TO YEAR BEFORE

* IN 2018, SALES IN FEBRUARY AMOUNTED TO 8.7 MILLION EUROS COMPARED WITH 7.3 MILLION EUROS IN PREVIOUS YEA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)