BRIEF-Kotipizza Group Q4 Comparable EBITDA Up At EUR ‍2.1​ Million

March 21 (Reuters) - KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ:

* REG-KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ: FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED WITH STRONG FOURTH QUARTER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES 0.65 EUROS PER SHARE DISTRIBUTION FROM FUND FOR INVESTED UNRESTRICTED EQUITY

* Q4 COMPARABLE NET SALES EUR ‍21​.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 COMPARABLE EBITDA EUR ‍2.1​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES 0.65 EUROS PER SHARE DISTRIBUTION FROM FUND FOR INVESTED UNRESTRICTED EQUITY​

* ESTIMATES THAT COMPARABLE EBITDA FOR 2018 WILL INCREASE AS COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR

* ‍ESTIMATES FOR FULL FY TOTAL CHAIN SALES OF ITS RESTAURANT CONCEPTS WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 120 MEUR​