BRIEF-Kotipizza Group upgrades FY outlook

June 6 (Reuters) - KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ

* REG-KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ: KOTIPIZZA UPGRADES ITS OUTLOOK FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR

* ‍REASONS FOR UPGRADE ARE UNEXPECTEDLY STRONG SALES GROWTH IN KOTIPIZZA CHAIN AND MANAGEMENT'S UPDATED OUTLOOK ON SALES IN REMAINING PERIOD OF FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ESTIMATES FOR FULL FINANCIAL YEAR THAT CHAIN-BASED NET SALES WILL GROW BY OVER TEN (10) PER CENT AS COMPARED TO PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR

* ESTIMATES ‍THAT COMPARABLE EBITDA WILL GROW AS COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR​