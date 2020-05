May 22 (Reuters) - Koufu Group Ltd:

* KOUFU GROUP LTD SEES SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER OPERATING PROFITS FOR 1H OF 2020 THAN 1H 2019

* OPENING OF 2 NEW FOOD COURTS & 2 NEW R&B TEA KIOSKS TENTATIVELY MOVED TO Q3

* TOTAL REVENUE ON A SAME STORES BASIS DOWN BY 15% FOR JAN-APRIL

* BUSINESS OPERATIONS IN MACAU REMAIN AT A REDUCED LEVEL

* IMPACT ON GROUP’S REVENUE FROM F&B RETAIL SEGMENT MAY STILL BE PROLONGED

* EXPECTS BUSINESS OPERATIONS IN SINGAPORE WILL FURTHER IMPROVE IN PHASE 2 OF RE-OPENING OF ACTIVITIES