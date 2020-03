BRIEF-Kowloon Development Says Final Dividend Of Hk$0.54 Per Share Is Proposed

March 25 (Reuters) - Kowloon Development Co Ltd:

* KOWLOON DEVELOPMENT CO LTD - FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.54 PER SHARE IS PROPOSED

* KOWLOON DEVELOPMENT CO LTD - FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$2,450 MILLION VERSUS HK$2,193 MILLION

* KOWLOON DEVELOPMENT CO - RENTAL INCOME FROM INVESTMENT PROPERTIES IN HONG KONG IS EXPECTED TO BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS

* KOWLOON DEVELOPMENT CO LTD - RESIDENTIAL TRANSACTION VOLUMES RECORDED A CONSIDERABLE DECLINE IN FIRST TWO MONTHS OF 2020

* KOWLOON DEVELOPMENT CO LTD - INTENDS TO DEVELOP PROJECT IN TSEUNG KWAN O INTO TWO HIGH-RISE RESIDENTIAL TOWERS

* KOWLOON DEVELOPMENT CO LTD - POLYTEC ASSET’S RENTAL INCOME FROM INVESTMENT PROPERTIES IN MACAU EXPECTED TO BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS

* KOWLOON DEVELOPMENT-POLYTEC ASSET'S ICE MANUFACTURING & COLD STORAGE BUSINESS IN HONG KONG ALSO EXPECTED TO BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS