April 23 (Reuters) - Kozosushi Co Ltd

* Says it plans to form business alliance with Yume No Machi Souzou Iinkai Co Ltd, Asrapport Dining Co Ltd and Delis Corp on April 23

* Says four entities will mainly cooperate on delivery and personnel related business

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2DGSKd

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)