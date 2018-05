May 10 (Reuters) - KP Tissue Inc:

* KP TISSUE RELEASES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* KP TISSUE INC - REVENUE INCREASED BY 11.9% TO $323.7 MILLION IN Q1 2018

* KP TISSUE INC - EXPERIENCED CONTINUING ESCALATION IN PULP AND FREIGHT COSTS IN QUARTER

* KP TISSUE INC QTRLY BASIC LOSS PER SHARE $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: