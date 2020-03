March 23 (Reuters) - KPC Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO ISSUE COMMERCIAL PAPER WORTH UP TO 800 MILLION YUAN

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY BACK COMPANY SHARES WORTH 50-100 MILLION YUAN WITHIN 12 MONTHS FROM APRIL 8 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/3aezMmr; bit.ly/33DdOXP Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)