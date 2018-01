Jan 26 (Reuters) - KPC Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Says its unit plans to use up to 12 million yuan to acquire 60 percent stake in a zhaotong-based pharmacy firm and use up to 36 million yuan to acquire 60 percent stake in a Zhenxiong-based pharmacy firm

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dh4gRg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)