June 10 (Reuters) - KPJ Healthcare Bhd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 38.5 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 881 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY PROFIT 39.1 MILLION RGT

* FOR Q2, GROUP ANTICIPATES A DECLINE

* FY20 PERFORMANCE WILL BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC