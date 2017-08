July 20 (Reuters) - KPMG:

* Transactions (M&A) and risk consulting business of BMR to merge with KPMG India Source text - KPMG in India today announced the merger of the Transactions (M&A) and Risk Consulting Businesses of BMR (BMR). This merger will combine strengths of both organisations across corporate finance, transactions tax, transaction support and risk consulting businesses - areas in which the BMR Firm had built a strong market presence over the last decade.