Dec 6 (Reuters) - KPN:

* KPN EGM INFORMED ABOUT INTENDED APPOINTMENT OF MAXIMO IBARRA AS CEO

* EGM APPROVED CERTAIN ELEMENTS OF MR IBARRA’S REMUNERATION FOR SERVICES PRIOR TO HIS EFFECTIVE APPOINTMENT AS CEO

* MAXIMO IBARRA CAN BE APPOINTED AS MEMBER AND CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF MANAGEMENT OF KPN ON 18 APRIL 2018 Source text : bit.ly/2nAh5FK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)