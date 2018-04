BRIEF-KPN Q1 Net Profit Rises To 98 Million Euros

April 26 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE KPN NV:

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 98 MILLION VERSUS EUR 73 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 569 MILLION VERSUS EUR 557 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK 2018: ADJUSTED EBITDA IN LINE WITH 2017

* Q1 REVENUES EUR 1.40 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.45 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 CAPEX EUR 236 MILLION VERSUS EUR 264 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK 2018: FREE CASH FLOW (EXCLUDING. TEFD DIVIDEND) GROWING

* INTENDS TO PAY A REGULAR DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF EUR 12 CENTS IN RESPECT OF 2018

* INTENDS TO GROW ITS REGULAR DIVIDEND IN LINE WITH ITS FREE CASH FLOW GROWTH PROFILE AFTER 2018