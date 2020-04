BRIEF-KPN Q1 Net Profit Up At EUR 120 Mln, Sticks To FY Outlook

April 30 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE KPN NV:

* PRESS RELEASE: FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 120 MILLION VERSUS EUR 89 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA AFTER LEASES EUR 575 MILLION VERSUS EUR 563 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 ADJUSTED REVENUE EUR 1.33 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.36 BILLION YEAR AGO

* STRONG LIQUIDITY OF € 2.2BN AT THE END OF Q1 2020

* END-Q1 FREE CASH FLOW (EXCLUDING. TEFD DIVIDEND) INCREASED 16% Y-ON-Y TO € 80M

* END-Q1 OPERATIONAL FREE CASH FLOW AT € 297M

* THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 MEASURES ON OPERATIONAL KPIS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS WAS LIMITED IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

* HIGH UNCERTAINTY ABOUT IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS CRISIS ON KPN

* REMAINS COMMITTED TO REACH ITS 2020 OUTLOOK