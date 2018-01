BRIEF-KPS AG: FY Group Sales Up At 160.3 Mln Euros

Jan 31 (Reuters) - KPS AG:

* GROUP SALES INCREASE IN BUSINESS YEAR 2016/2017 TO 160.3 MILLION EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 144.9 MILLION EUROS

* FY GROUP EBIT GOES UP TO 24.8 MILLION EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 22.3 MILLION EUROS)

* DIVIDEND PROPOSAL PER SHARE GOES UP BY 6 % TO 35 EUROCENTS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 33 EUROCENTS)

* OUTLOOK: KPS IS COMMITTED TO FURTHER ACQUISITIONS AND EXPANSION OF PERSONNEL IN 2017/2018

* EXPECTS INCREASE IN SALES TO PROJECTED FIGURE OF 160-170 MILLION EUROS AND EBIT OF 23-26 MILLION EUROS FOR 2017/2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)