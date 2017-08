BRIEF-KPS AG Q3 EBIT at 5.9 mln euros

Aug 11 (Reuters) - KPS AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: KPS CONTINUES SUCCESSFUL GROWTH IN THE 3RD QUARTER OF 2016/2017

* Q3 ‍GROUP SALES INCREASED BY 3.4 PERCENT COMPARED TO SAME QUARTER OF PREVIOUS YEAR TO 39.7 MILLION EUROS (Q3 2015/2016: 38.4 MILLION EUROS)​

* ‍EXECUTIVE BOARD CONFIRMS FORECAST FOR CURRENT BUSINESS YEAR 2016/2017​

* ‍Q3 EBIT AT 5.9 MILLION EUROS WAS CLOSE TO LEVEL OF PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD (Q3 2015/2016: 6.0 MILLION EUROS)​

* Q3 ‍EARNINGS AFTER TAXES INCREASED BY 3.0 PERCENT TO 5.9 MILLION EUROS (Q3 2015/2016: 5.7 MILLION EUROS)​