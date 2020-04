April 22 (Reuters) - KPS AG:

* KPS AG’S ADMINISTRATION AGREES TO A NEW DATE FOR AGM

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IS NOW EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON 4 SEPTEMBER 2020

* ASSOCIATED WITH THIS ARE CORRESPONDING DECISIONS CONCERNING POSTPONEMENT OF APPROPRIATION OF EARNINGS AND ANY POSSIBLE DIVIDEND PAYMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)