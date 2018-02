BRIEF-KPS Q1 EBIT Down At EUR 3.1 Mln

Feb 16 (Reuters) - KPS AG:

* KPS CONFIRMS ON THE BASIS OF THE RESULT IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017/2018 THE FORECAST FOR SALES AND EARNINGS FOR THE CURRENT BUSINESS YEAR

* Q1 ‍EARNINGS AFTER TAXES AMOUNTED TO 2.2 MILLION EUROS COMPARED WITH 5.3 MILLION EUROS IN Q1 OF 2016/2017​

* Q1 ‍EBIT CAME DOWN TO 3.1 MILLION EUROS (Q1 2016/2017: 6.4 MILLION EUROS)​

* ‍IN Q1 POSTED A SLIGHT FALL IN SALES TO 38.1 MILLION EUROS (Q1 2016/2017: 40.3 MILLION EUROS)​