April 27 (Reuters) - KPS AG:

* WITHDRAWAL OF FORECAST FOR THE CURRENT FISCAL YEAR

* FORECASTED REVENUE OF EUR 181-191 MILLION AND EBITDA OF EUR 28-36 MILLION ARE CONDITIONAL UPON TOO MANY UNCERTAINTIES TO MAINTAIN RESPECTIVE FORECASTS

* DUE TO COVID-19 IS REFRAINING FROM ISSUING A NEW FORECAST FOR 2019/2020 FINANCIAL YEAR UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE