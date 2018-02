BRIEF-Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Per Share $6.52

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co:

* KRAFT HEINZ REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.52

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.90

* Q4 SALES ROSE 0.3 PERCENT TO $6.9 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.95, REVENUE VIEW $6.92 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* KRAFT HEINZ - “OUR FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN 2017 DID NOT REFLECT OUR PROGRESS OR POTENTIAL”

* “‍SINCE HR-1 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT WAS SIGNED INTO LAW, WE HAVE ALREADY TAKEN ACTIONS AND ARE ACCELERATING KEY BUSINESS INITIATIVES”​

* KRAFT HEINZ - INTEGRATION AND RESTRUCTURING EXPENSES RECORDED IN COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD WERE $200 MILLION FOR QUARTER

* QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES DECREASED 0.6 PERCENT

* KRAFT HEINZ - ‍U.S. TAX REFORM INCLUDED TAX BENEFIT OF $7.0 BILLION IN 2017 RELATED TO ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT BY U.S. GOVERNMENT ON DECEMBER 22, 2017​

* QTRLY UNITED STATES NET SALES WERE $4.8 BILLION, DOWN 1.1 PERCENT VERSUS THE YEAR-AGO PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: