FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kraft Heinz says audit committee concluded that financial statements included in form 10-Q should not be relied upon​
Sections
Featured
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Saudi Arabia
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Breakingviews: Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Deals
Breakingviews: Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Supreme Court must tell anti-gay baker his cakes aren’t art
Commentary
Supreme Court must tell anti-gay baker his cakes aren’t art
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2017 / 10:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Kraft Heinz says audit committee concluded that financial statements included in form 10-Q should not be relied upon​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co

* Kraft Heinz - audit committee concluded that financial statements included in form 10-Q for qtrs ended april 1 & july 1, should not be relied upon​

* Kraft Heinz says it ‍will file amendments to co’s quarterly reports on form 10-Q for periods ended April 1, 2017 and July 1, 2017 ​

* Kraft Heinz - some financial statements should not be relied upon due to misstatement in adopting new accounting standards update 2016-15​

* Kraft Heinz says to restate interim financial statements to correctly classify certain items in co's condensed consolidated statements of cash flows Source text: (bit.ly/2AdOO9n) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.