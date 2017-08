July 14 (Reuters) - Kraken Sonar Inc

* Kraken Sonar Inc say its unit has been awarded its first "Robotics as a Service" contract by OEX Recovery Group Incorporated

* While contract terms between Kraken and OEX are confidential, contract amount is less than C$500,000.

* Kraken Sonar - contract to conduct a search for nine Avro Arrow free flight models launched over Lake Ontario in series of tests during 1954 - 1957