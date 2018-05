May 14 (Reuters) - Kraton Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES AND ADDITIONAL TERM LOAN BORROWINGS AS PART OF A REFINANCING OF CERTAIN OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS

* UNITS INTEND TO OFFER EUR 290.0 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026

* ALSO ANNOUNCED ITS INTENTION FOR KRATON LLC TO BORROW AN ADDITIONAL $90.0 MILLION IN INCREMENTAL U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED TERM LOANS