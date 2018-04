April 25 (Reuters) - Kraton Corp:

* KRATON CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* KRATON CORP - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.68

* KRATON CORP - QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.58

* KRATON CORP - QTRLY REVENUE $502.4 MILLION VERSUS $458.1 MILLION

* KRATON CORP - CONTINUE TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MILLION

* KRATON CORP - EXPECT TO REDUCE 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET DEBT BY $125 - $150 MILLION