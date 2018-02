BRIEF-Kraton Corporation Intending To Initiate Term Loan Reprice, Maturity Extension And Euro Tranche Upsize

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Kraton Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES INTENT TO INITIATE TERM LOAN REPRICE, MATURITY EXTENSION AND EURO TRANCHE UPSIZE

* INTEND TO INCREASE BORROWINGS UNDER THE EURO DENOMINATED TRANCHE OF THE TERM LOAN FACILITY BY APPROXIMATELY $100 TO $200 MILLION

* INTEND TO EXTEND MATURITY OF EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY BY APPROXIMATELY THREE YEARS TO MARCH 2025

* KRATON - TO USE PROCEEDS FROM ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS UNDER EURO DENOMINATED TRANCHE TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF EXISTING U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED TRANCHE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: