BRIEF-Kraton Corporation Q2 earnings per share $0.81

July 26 (Reuters) - Kraton Corp

* Kraton Corporation announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $525.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $506.6 million

* Expect full realization of $65 million of transaction synergies by year-end 2017

* Kraton Corp - ‍expect full realization of $65 million of transaction synergies by year-end 2017​

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.81

* Kraton Corp - ‍remain on track to reduce kraton net debt by $100 million to $150 million in 2017​

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.82

* "remain on track to deliver our planned $70 million of cost reductions for polymer segment by year-end 2018" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: