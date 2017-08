BRIEF-Kratos receives $3.5 mln infrastructure security contract award

July 25 (Reuters) - Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc

* Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc - Public Safety & Security division (PSS) received $3.5 million critical infrastructure security contract award