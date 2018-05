May 10 (Reuters) - Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc :

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 REVENUE $143 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $144.7 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.01 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* Q2 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUES EXCLUDING PSS BUSINESS IS $140 MILLION TO $150 MILLION

* FORECASTING STRONG THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2018