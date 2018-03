BRIEF-Kratos To Sell Division To Securitas For About $70 Million

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc :

* KRATOS EXECUTES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL PUBLIC SAFETY & SECURITY DIVISION TO SECURITAS ELECTRONIC SECURITY, INC. FOR EXPECTED NET PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY $70 MILLION

* KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC - DEAL FOR ‍$69 MILLION IN CASH​

* KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC - EXPECTS TO ULTIMATELY RECEIVE APPROXIMATELY $70 MILLION OF NET CASH PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION​