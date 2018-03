March 12 (Reuters) - KREDITBANKEN A/S:

* EXPECTS PRE-TAX PROFIT FOR 2018 AT THE RANGE OF DKK 63-73 MILLION

* GUIDANCE UPGRADE IS DUE TO SALE OF VALUEINVEST ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A., LUXEMBOURG TO MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)