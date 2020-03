March 20 (Reuters) - Kredyt Inkaso SA:

* SEES POSSIBLE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC ON CO’S ACTIVITIES AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

* DISRUPTIONS TO ACTIVITIES OF COURTS, BAILIFFS AND TO DEBT COLLECTION MAY IMPACT CO’S FUTURE REVENUE

* EPIDEMIC MAY ALSO IMPACT FINANCIAL STANDING OF DEBTORS AND LOWER REPAYMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)