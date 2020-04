April 1 (Reuters) - Kresta Holdings Ltd:

* WILL TEMPORARILY CLOSE ALL STORES FROM 30 MARCH, FOR AN INITIAL PERIOD OF FOUR WEEKS UNTIL 27 APRIL

* ONLINE BUSINESS OPERATES AS USUAL

* FULL TIME AND PART TIME MEMBERS WILL HAVE ACCESS TO ANNUAL LEAVE AND LONG SERVICE ENTITLEMENTS