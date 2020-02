Feb 27 (Reuters) - Kretam Holdings Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 120.9 MILLION RGT. QTRLY NET PROFIT 11.7 MILLION RGT

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 11.7 MILLION RGT; QTRLY REVENUE 120.9 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 73.3 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY LOSS 28.8 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 73.3 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY NET LOSS 28.8 MILLION RGT

* EXPECTS DEMAND FOR EDIBLE OIL WILL RETURN WHEN THE COVID-19 EPIDEMIC SUBSIDES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: