Jan 31 (Reuters) - Krezus SA:

* SAYS STARTS TALKS WITH BANKS FOR FINANCING OF ACQUISITION OF WALCOWNIA METALI „DZIEDZICE”

* SAYS THE FINANCING COULD AMOUNT TO ABOUT 130 MILLION ZLOTYS PLUS ABOUT 30 MILLION ZLOTYS OF ITS OWN FUNDS