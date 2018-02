Feb 13 (Reuters) - KREZUS SA:

* ITS UNIT SIGNS PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT WITH SUEZ VYUZITI ZDROJU A.S. AND GLOBODERA GROUP S.R.O.

* BOTH COS BASED IN PRAGUE, DEAL IS FOR FIXED MONTHLY DELIVERIES OF POST-CONSUMER WINDOW PROFILES

* SUEZ TO DELIVER TO CO NOT LESS THAN 100 TONNES AND NOT MORE THAN 200 TONNES OF RAW MATERIAL EACH MONTH

* GLOBODERA TO COLLECT DELIVERED RAW MATERIAL, SELECT IT AND PREPARE FOR FURTHER PROCESSING