Feb 14 (Reuters) - KRI KRI MILK INDUSTRY SA:

* SAYS 2017 SALES EUR 79.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 66.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS 2017 FY EBITDA EUR 12.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS 2017 FY EARNINGS BEFORE TAX EUR 9.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text : bit.ly/2Cje9Qa Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)