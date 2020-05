BRIEF-Krisenergy Says Undertaking A Review Of Commerciality Of Wassana Field

May 6 (Reuters) - KrisEnergy Ltd:

* UNDERTAKING A REVIEW OF COMMERCIALITY OF WASSANA FIELD AT CURRENT OIL PRICE LEVELS & FUTURE PROJECTED LEVELS

* ANTICIPATES BANGORA CONDENSATE PRICE, AND THEREFORE REVENUES, MAY BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY PREVAILING MARKET VOLATILITY

* IN TALKS TO SECURE NECESSARY SERVICES & FACILITIES TO & INSTALL PLATFORM & PRODUCTION BARGE TO APSARA LOCATION IN GULF OF THAILAND

* REVENUES MAY BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY PREVAILING MARKET VOLATILITY AND DROP IN CRUDE OIL LEVELS