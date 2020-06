June 15 (Reuters) - KrisEnergy Ltd:

* KRISENERGY UPDATES ON CLAIMS FILED BY RUBICON VANTAGE INTERNATIONAL AGAINST CO & KRISENERGY (GULF OF THAILAND)

* CLAIMS WERE IN RELATION TO BAREBOAT CHARTERPARTY DATED OCT 2014

* INFORMED THAT RUBICON PRESENTED A WINDING UP PETITION AGAINST KEGOT IN CAYMAN ISLANDS

* AS AT DATE, WINDING UP PETITION HAS NOT BEEN SERVED ON KEGOT