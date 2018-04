April 24 (Reuters) - KRISTAL KOLA VE MESRUBAT SANAYI TICARET AS:

* WINS DIDI BRAND ICE TEA TENDER WORTH 10.3 MILLION LIRA PLUS VAT FROM GENERAL DIRECTORATE OF TEA ENTERPRISES

* WINS DIDI BRAND ICE TEA TENDER WORTH 10.1 MILLION LIRA PLUS VAT FROM GENERAL DIRECTORATE OF TEA ENTERPRISES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)