May 12 (Reuters) - Kriya Therapeutics:

* KRIYA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES $80 MILLION SERIES A FINANCING TO ADVANCE GENE THERAPIES FOR HIGHLY PREVALENT SERIOUS DISEASES

* KRIYA THERAPEUTICS - SERIES A INVESTORS INCLUDE QVT, DEXCEL PHARMA, FORESITE CAPITAL, BLUEBIRD VENTURES AMONG OTHERS