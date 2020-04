April 2 (Reuters) - KRM22 PLC:

* KRM22 PLC - COMPANY’S EXISTING AND POTENTIAL CUSTOMERS REMAIN ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS ON NEW BUSINESS

* VISIBILITY ON WHAT FULL IMPACT COVID-19 WILL HAVE ON PROGRESS OF THESE DISCUSSIONS IS LIMITED.

* ANTICIPATES FY20 ARR TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER THAN MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS

* BOARD STILL EXPECTS TO BE ADJUSTED EBITDA POSITIVE BY END OF 2020.