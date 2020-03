BRIEF-Kroger Announces Bonus for Associates and Expands 14-Day COVID-19 Emergency Leave Guidelines

March 21 (Reuters) - Kroger Co:

* KROGER FAMILY OF COMPANIES ANNOUNCES APPRECIATION BONUS FOR ASSOCIATES AND EXPANDS 14-DAY COVID-19 EMERGENCY LEAVE GUIDELINES

* KROGER- FRONTLINE GROCERY, SUPPLY CHAIN, MANUFACTURING, CUSTOMER SERVICE ASSOCIATES TO RECEIVE 1-TIME BONUS; $300 FOR FULL TIME AND $150 FOR PART TIME

* KROGER CO- SPECIAL BONUS WILL BE PAID TO FRONTLINE ASSOCIATES WHO WERE HIRED ON OR BEFORE MARCH 1, COVERS PAYROLL PERIOD MARCH 8 - MARCH 28

* KROGER CO- EXPANDED ITS COVID-19 EMERGENCY LEAVE GUIDELINES TO INCLUDE PAID TIME OFF FOR SELF-ISOLATION AND SYMPTOMS

* KROGER CO- ALLOWS PAID TIME OFF FOR ASSOCIATES DIAGNOSED WITH OR PLACED UNDER QUARANTINE DUE TO COVID-19