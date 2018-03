March 15 (Reuters) - Kroger Co:

* KROGER BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES $1 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* KROGER BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES $1 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* KROGER CO - ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 12.5 CENTS PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)