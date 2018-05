BRIEF-Kroger Co and Home Chef Announce Merger Agreement

May 23 (Reuters) - Kroger Co:

* KROGER AND HOME CHEF TO JOIN FORCES TO REVOLUTIONIZE MEALTIME

* KROGER - INITIAL TRANSACTION PRICE IS $200 MILLION & FUTURE EARNOUT PAYMENTS OF UP TO $500 MILLION OVER 5 YRS CONTINGENT ON ACHIEVING CERTAIN MILESTONES

* KROGER CO - EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO HAVE NO EFFECT ON 2018 EARNINGS, AND TO BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE IN 2019

* KROGER CO - POST DEAL, HOME CHEF TO OPERATE AS UNIT OF KROGER CO., MAINTAIN ITS E-COMMERCE BUSINESS ON HOMECHEF.COM