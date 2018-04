April 10 (Reuters) - Kroger Co:

* KROGER FAMILY OF STORES HIRING 11,000 EMPLOYEES

* FAMILY OF STORES IS HIRING TO FILL AN ESTIMATED 11,000 POSITIONS IN ITS SUPERMARKET DIVISIONS, INCLUDING NEARLY 2,000 MANAGEMENT POSITIONS

* INVESTING $500 MILLION IN ASSOCIATE WAGES, TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, AS PART OF RESTOCK KROGER