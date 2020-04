April 27 (Reuters) - Kroger Co:

* KROGER HEALTH EXPANDS FREE DRIVE-THRU COVID-19 TESTING TO 12 STATES

* KROGER CO - KROGER HEALTH WILL PERFORM 100,000 TESTS BY END OF MAY

* KROGER CO - KROGER HEALTH TO EXPAND ITS DRIVE-THRU COVID-19 TESTING MODEL TO 50 LOCATIONS IN MORE THAN 12 STATES

* KROGER CO - KROGER HEALTH LAUNCHED A PILOT FOR SITE-SPECIFIC TESTING FOR COMPANY ASSOCIATES IN MICHIGAN AND COLORADO.